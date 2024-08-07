Dartmoor rescue team help a woman who fell off mobility scooter.
Dartmoor Search and Rescue, Tavistock, were called out at 2pm yesterday (Wednesday) to an incident on Drake’s Trail near Horrabridge where a woman was reported to be having seizures following a fall from a mobility scooter.
The volunteers took her to a waiting South West Ambulance Service (SWAST) vehicle where her condition was assessed by paramedics.
A team spokesman said: “Our first response members arrived quickly at the casualty site and with a SWAST paramedic assessed her condition, while other members carried medical kit and a stretcher to the scene.
“For ease of extraction a South West Ambulance Service vehicle was directed to the Old Station, where she was transferred from our wheeled-stretcher to the care of ambulance personnel at 3.25pm.”