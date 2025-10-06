The Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team Tavistock were called on Sunday (October 5) to help a walker who had fractured their leg.
The team were called out by police at 1.28pm to rescue the walker who had been injured in a remote location on the western side of Ter Hill.
A small team of rescuers was deployed to the site to assess and stabilise the walker, whilst another team went toward Nun’s Cross Farm, south of Princetown, with full medical kit and stretcher, ready to head out to Ter Hill.
While the small team were making their way to the walker, they noticed that a Devon Air Ambulance had landed then airlifted the walker to hospital.
The team continued to the site to see whether the other two walkers in the group needed assistance.
