A mother of a serving sailor has unveiled two new Remembrance military figures in Horrabridge Churchyard.
Colette Hutchins campaigned for £500 funding and church permission to have the silhouette soldier and sailor figures sited in the graveyard next to a bench for visitors to sit remembering sacrifices.
Colette said: “It’s been a long time coming, but finally after two years of writing letters and getting donations our sailor and soldier have arrived in time for this year’s Remembrance events. So, I’m hoping the figures might play a part in the parade which takes place on the road outside the churchyard.
“Although we do have a lovely memorial, it’s not somewhere people can spend a peaceful time of reflection because it’s on the road. So, here we now have a place anyone can sit and remember anyone and reflect while also looking out over the moor in the distance.
“Horrabridge is home to a lot of military or ex-military, with most having a Navy link, like me with my son Lewis who is a navy engineer. So, I hope these silhouettes will have a lot of meaning for them and their families.”
Colette thanked Horrabridge Cavaliers community fundraisers and her husband Gary and his partner Wayne Egan who sponsored the figures through their company Plymouth Windows and Doors.
Hilary Prout, a member of the church council, said: “We are really pleased on the church council to have these figures to be a focus for remembering the sacrifice of many military an other people.”