Remembering lost loved ones at special service
Saturday 29th October 2022 2:00 pm
PEOPLE who have lost loved ones are being invited to light a candle at Tavistock Parish Church’s annual All Souls Service, on Sunday, October 30, at 6pm.
New vicar, Father Matt Godfrey said: ‘It is a beautiful service of music and readings, when we remember before God those we have lost, especially those who have died during the previous year. During the service loved ones’ names are read out and there is an opportunity to come up and light candles. All are welcome to join us at this special service.’
For those who cannot make it, there will be further opportunity to remember lost loved ones at a second All Souls’ service being held on Wednesday, November 2, at 10.30am.
