A NEW kid on the block is expected to join the black swan clan in Dawlish.
Reggie, the rogue black swan, has been causing a stir since he turned up in Stratford-on-Avon.
The birthplace of William Shakespeare has a healthy population of white mute swans but Reggie soon gained a reputation as a trouble-maker.
Reggie, as he was christened by residents, seemed to appear from nowhere but his behaviour has led to his ‘eviction’ from the River Avon.
He had become infamous in the town after setting up home there nine months ago, standing out among the native white swan population there and terrorising other birds and even tourists.
Local swan keeper Cyril Dennis, a former Mayor of Stratford, soon wised up to Reggie’s antics and named him Mr Terminator due to his aggressive nature.
Reggie has attacked and driven away a male mute swan and moved in on its mate.
After what Cyril called further ‘argy bargy’ and after consulting the King’s swan man, David Barber, the decision was made to move Reggie on.
Cyril said: ‘It’s time for him to be removed from the river.
‘The last three or four weeks he has caused an enormous amount of trouble.
‘He has tried to take over and even tried to drown a pair of mute swans.
‘Black swans are not native to our rivers and it’s hard to say where he came from.’
Reggie has since been taken to a vets before he can be rehomed in Dawlish.
Cyril added: ‘It’s the best thing for him.
'He'll have so many mates he'll be saying why in heaven's name did I spend nine months in Stratford-upon-Avon?
‘I’ve been talking to the Dawlish warden about it and it has been agreed to take him. I am so grateful and relieved as I didn’t want him to go just anywhere.
‘In Dawlish, he will be among his own kind.
‘Swans are very interesting animals but the mute swans are very different from the black swans.’
Reggie is currently being kept in a holding pen until he can be moved.
