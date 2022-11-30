An ambitious young cyclist in Tavistock has met his target of cycling 100 miles throughout the month of November, raising over £1,000 for Cancer Research UK along the way.
Eight-year-old Reggie Williams set himself the target as the result of a spontaneous decision, wishing to help others like his mother Isabel (a cancer specialist nurse at Derriford Hospital) does, and set about steadily clocking up the miles around Tavistock and West Devon on his bike alongside friends and different family members.
Isabel said: ‘Words cannot describe how utterly proud I am of this boy! Reggie has been very poorly this past week and was spiking temperatures as high as 40 degrees. Nothing will keep him down nor stop him from achieving his goal! The level of determination and passion to get the job done as promised to all those that sponsored him meant no stopping him.
‘This challenge has really pushed Reggie to his limits. Over the month he has braved the most horrible weather conditions and cold, dark evenings but he has completed it all with a smile on his face knowing that it is all for a good cause. Well done Reggie!’
Reggie initially set out to raise a target of £250, but had amassed over £300 just three days into November with the support of family, friends and wellwishers so moved it to £500.
A doctor from Derriford Hospital presented Reggie with a medal of achievement at his school on Friday morning in recognition of his efforts.
His fundraising page can be found at: shorturl.at/cCRV5