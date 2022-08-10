Cornwall Councillor Andrew Long, Mebyon Kernow’s representative for Callington and St Dominick, labelled the proposition as ‘the worst idea ever’ and, in vehement opposition, said: ‘One person will be given far too much power and this would be really bad for Cornwall. What we need is a direct assembly and to make decisions as people collectively. We can not just throw away democracy, nor should it be held to ransom. This decision comes from a Conservative Party based in London who don’t see Cornwall as somwhere people actually live, instead it’s just viewed by them as a playground for the rich and famous.’