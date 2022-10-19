Recycling gadgets helps rehome ponies

Subscribe newsletter
A RECYCLING scheme is helping to rehome Dartmoor ponies and prevent them from being culled.
The Hill Pony Resources charity is urging people to donate their unwanted items that would otherwise be thrown away or kept stored at home in a bid to recycle these items and provide vital funds for the charity.
The charity which was set up in 2014 and is based in Harrowbarrow helps find new homes for Dartmoor ponies and over the years has helped rehome over 100 ponies. The charity also supports the reduction of unwanted foals being born on Dartmoor by holding and supporting castration clinics.
One way the charity is trying to raise funds is by partnering with Recyling For Good Causes, a company that raises funds from selling on donated goods, and with any items that can’t be resold being broken down for their components to prevent waste.
Mary Houghton, co-founder of Hill Pony Resources said: ‘Like many charities we are currently struggling to raise funds due to the cost of living crisis. Recycling For Good Causes is a way people can still help us by donating unwanted items. If people recycle their unwanted gadgets they will make a positive difference to the environment and also help out a small charity in need of funds’.
The charity accept the following items: mobile phones, sat navs, cameras, games consoles plus other items such as jewellery, foreign currency and stamps. Money raised goes towards providing care for the ponies and other costs including rent, hay, feed, vet costs, dental treatment and farrier costs.
Any unwanted items can be dropped off at Callington Town Hall reception or a Recyling for Charity drop off, details can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/groups/recycling.for.charity
