A RECORD crowd enjoyed music and more as St Ann’s Chapel hosted its third Tamar Valley Fete on Saturday.
“The Countrymen played three sets during the afternoon and kept us entertained with their excellent sounds,” said Councillor John Wells.“For the first time our dog show this year was run by The Gables Dogs and Cats Home from Plymouth and was well-received by all.
“We also had a children’s fancy dress competition, performances by the Callington Moondance Group and Jilly Belly Dancers and a demonstration by Launceston and Tavistock Taekwondo group.
”A vintage and classic car display was much enjoyed, as was the fire engine from Callington Fire Station – the object of much attention, until it was unfortunately called away to a shout late in the afternoon.
“The 50 plus stalls seemed to be busy all afternoon, and the licensed bar, food and tea tents all did a roaring trade.”