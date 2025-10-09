There’s a chance to find out about a charity helping adults at the October meeting of the Okehampton branch of the u3a.
Richard Clear, local representative of national charity Read Easy, will speak at 2.30pm on Tuesday, October 21 at Fairplace Church, Okehampton.
Read Easy provide a free, one-to-one and confidential learning programme for adults who either cannot read or who have difficulty with their reading.
Richard started the local branch of Read Easy covering North, East and West Devon in 2022.
He will explain the impact a lack of reading skills has on individuals and how the Read Easy programme can help transform their lives.
Admission is £1 to help towards costs. Contact Dee McVey on 01837 658590 for more information.
