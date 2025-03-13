A rare chance to glimpse historic Calstock is offered to the public by the Calstock Archive.
The archive’s is marking its fortieth anniversary with a rare opening on Saturday, March 29, at Albaston Church, 11am and 3.30pm.
Lorna Potter, of Calstock Archive, said: “This is a rare chance to view an original 1839 tithe map of the parish, originally produced for the church. You can pick out where you live and see how the village has changed. There will be someone there to explain its significance for historians.
“There will be a selection of our photos (such as the one below) and documents on display as well. Please come along with free admission and have a hot drink with cake and support your archive.”