DANCE genius Carlos Acosta will be performing in Devon early next year. His 2024 tour of On Before will play at Theatre Royal Plymouth on February 27 and 28 as part of a national and international tour.
First conceived by Carlos in 2010, On Before is an intensely personal evening of dance created, directed and performed by the legendary Cuban dancer. On Before pays homage to Acosta’s late mother and is the most personal work he has ever created.
The show, produced by Norwich Theatre and its co-producing partner Valid Productions, features choreography by world renowned artists, including Russell Maliphant, Kim Brandstrup and Will Tuckett, alongside Acosta’s choreography. Acosta will perform as both a soloist and alongside Laura Rodríguez, a founding member of his Cuban dance company, Acosta Danza.
The production will open for two nights at Festival Theatre, in Edinburgh, before touring to the TRP, Birmingham Hippodrome and Buxton Opera House as part of the Buxton International Festival.
And for the first time, Norwich Theatre takes a show to USA, with two nights at the Opera House, Sarasota, Florida in April 2024. This will be Carlos Acosta’s first performance in the United States since 2018.
The production is a powerful story of a doomed relationship between a man and a woman, On Before is set to a diverse musical repertoire ranging from Handel to Cuban contemporary composer Omar Puente and culminating in a moving finale featuring a live choir performing Morten Lauridsen’s O Magnum Mysterium.
Find out more at https://theatreroyal.com.