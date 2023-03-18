Horrabridge Rangers Sports Association is striving to expand and develop youth football but to do so needs more volunteers for match days, training sessions and club administration.
Specifically, the club is looking for: female coaches and managers, two groundsmen for Fillace, Yelverton, Walkhampton, home match-day volunteers (for car parking, respect barrier and technical area assembly), and work from home roles such as social media, local media, FA Club accreditation coordinator and schools liaison volunteers.
If your interested or have a supportive skill, contact club secretary Ian Mulholland via email at [email protected]