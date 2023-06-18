The Tavistock Canal footpath has had its accessibility enhanced thanks to a mission led by fervent members of the Tavistock Ramblers with the help of Devon County Council and South West Water.
The footpath was identified as being in poor conditon for wheelchair users in 2017, by local historian Simon Dell, who is involved with the Wheeled Access Group.
Last year, Simon met with David Simkins, footpath officer of Tavistock Ramblers (an offshoot group) and the two identified all areas of concern on the pathway wich were making it unsafe to use from the A386 to the Shilamill Viaduct. Tavistock Ramblers contacted Devon County Council to work on making the route accessible for all.
David said: ‘Eventually we got hold of Ros Davies, a footpath officer from the county council, who arranged for an unnecessary gate to be removed from the pathway, tree roots to be covered and the building of a new access ramp as the route over a ditch that was too dangerous to pass. We also required South West Water’s consent to remove the gate, which they gave us. The work took about a fortnight to complete.’
The Wheeled Access Group enjoyed a ramble along the canal path on Friday last week, just after work had finished and were guided by Simon Dell.
Simon added: ‘Tavistock Ramblers intended to pay for these improvement works but the county council did in the end, which was a nice surprise.’
The Tavistock Ramblers are committed to improving accessibility for all, by removing vegetation and stiles and widening paths.
The group is now looking for another footpath project which they can fund and is currently working with the county council again on a path in Lamerton. If you have any suggestions for them, make contact by emailing: [email protected] or visiting tavistockramblers.org.uk
They will also be attending the Dartmoor Walking Festival (run by Moorland Guides) which starts on August 26 and runs to September 3.