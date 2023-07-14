INDUSTRIAL action planned for next week will affect rail services across Devon and Cornwall.
The RMT union has announced the strike action that will affect rail services on Thursday 20, Saturday 22 and Saturday July 29. On these days there will be an extremely limited or reduced service operating.
A limited service will operate between Bristol and Plymouth, Barnstable and Okehampton and all Cornish branch lines.
Trains that are operating will be busier than usual because we will not be able to offer the normal service frequency.
If you intend to travel where trains are running, it is advised to check before you travel.