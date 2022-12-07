A QUIZ held at Golberdon Village Hall last month has raised over £200 for hedgehog rescue.
Chris Bond from Bits & Bobs for Hedgehogs said: ‘A big thank you to everyone who came to the quiz. I didn’t expect so many people to turn out on such an awful night.
‘I’d also like to thank the local Callington shops, businesses and quiz team members who donated raffle prizes.’
Through the funds raised from the quiz, the charity are now able to fund another nebuliser, plus antibiotics and painkillers for the hedgehogs.