A CHARITY quiz night is being held later on this month to raise funds for supplies to be taken to Ukraine.
The quiz will be held at the parish hall in Golberdon on January 28 at 7.15pm for a 7.30pm start and will be hosted by Darren’s Cars. The money raised from the quiz will be used by the Cornwall & Devon Sending Love to Ukraine team to buy supplies for their next trip on February 2 to Warsaw to deliver supplies that will be distrubuted in Ukraine.
The quiz will be teams of four to six people (which can be made up on the night), to enter is £2 per person.