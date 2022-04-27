Queenie’s message from The Queen

Queenie Collings with her card from the Queen on her 100th birthday ( Submitted )

QUEENIE Collings from Bere Alston celebrated her 100th brithday on April 20 with an open house for family and friends.

Queenie, who has lived for the last 50 years in the West Devon community, was visited by members of the five generations of her family including her granddaughter Mary who lives in America.

Granddaughter Pauline Cole, who visits Queenie every day, said it was a wonderful occasion with one of the highlights being a card from The Queen herself!

She said Queenie was in relatively good health and was still living independently.

Born in Looe, Queenie later married Percy Collings and ran a farm with him at Sheepwash. She has also been a home help and had a B&B business.