A VILLAGE pub known for its food is now making a name for its skilled card players.
The Leaping Salmon, in Horrabridge, is part of the Red Tooth Poker League which covers the whole of the country.
In the recent regionals on Saturday, February 26, the Leaping Salmon won best team in the South West out of 30 pubs.
Three of our players were in the top 20. Leanne Bray, Leaping Salmon landlady, takes part and came fourth out of about 110 players overall and was the best female amateur player.
Their achievement in the regionals led Leanna and and fellow player Dave Warren to qualified for the national competition in London in April.
The full Leaping Salmon team was Ken Ellis, Tom Northey, Dave Warren and Leanne Bray.
Ken Ellis runs the Leaping Salmon’s team which plays every Thursday from 6.45pm. Late entry until 7.50pm. Cost is free.
All levels of experience welcome. Beginners can enter to learn as they play.
Leanne explained: ‘There is no money involved as this is covered by the pub (drinks are not free though), and no commitment is needed for the national league, just play when you want.
‘The ultimate national prize is a week in Las Vegas for 100 players each year, but most are happy to just play socially. Players must be over 18 years old.
‘I never expected to get to the final. It was my third regional final and previously my best was fortieth. I learned a lot from Ken. I’m so proud of myself for doing so well. I’m more proud of our team doing so well.’ Pictured: Ken Ellis, Leanne Bray and Dave Warren.