GUNNISLAKE’s public toilets are open following closure due to vandalism.
This month, Calstock Parish Council had to close the men’s toilets after the facilities were once again subjected to vandalism.
The men’s toilets in the village, which are now open, have been closed for repairs following damage which included: toilet roll holders pulled off the walls and the toilet roll stuffed down the toilet and it also appears that the cistern was damaged.
The parish council voiced their concerns after this recent spate of vandalism and stated: ‘This is another cost to the council on their already stretched finances.’
At the recent council meeting, councillors expressed their dismay over the damage caused to the facilities which are the only public toilets along the A390.
Cllr John Wells said: ‘This is a recurring thing here.
‘We open them, we leave them open, they work for a while, and then in the end one or the other gets vandalised again.’
The women’s public toilets were vandalised at the end of last year after cleaners found the floor flooded and rubbish strewn, some of which was burnt indicating an attempt to set the rubbish on fire.
Cllr Mike Greenwood added: ‘We can’t keep forking out for damage to these toilets, it’s ridiculous.’
Councillors discussed how to resolve this issue and made the decision to monitor the toilets and close them at night.
If anyone has any information regarding the vandalism please inform the clerk on 01822 748847 or [email protected]