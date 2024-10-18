A public inquiry into an application to raise tolls on the Tamar crossings concluded after just one day.
Up to four days were planned for the inquiry in Plymouth, starting on Tuesday, October 15, called by the Secretary of State for Transport Louise Haigh after more than 400 objections were submitted against the increase.
Following a day of debate between witnesses, including objectors to the toll increase, the inquiry closed at 5.20pm.
Tamar Toll Action Group led a protest march ahead of the inquiry. Councillors from Cornwall Council were in attendance, as well as former MP for South East Cornwall Sheryll Murray.
The day began with evidence from Tamar Crossings general manager David List.
Low levels of traffic making up just 90 per cent of pre-pandemic levels as well as the Ukraine war and soaring inflation had all impacted the runnings of the crossings, he said.
Assumptions in their modelling made in 2022 hadn’t predicted traffic levels not returning to pre-pandemic levels.
When asked by an objector, Mr List admitted there was no Plan B if the Secretary of State doesn’t approve the increase in tolls requested. He said: “They haven’t established exactly what they’d do if they don’t get the increase”.
Objections were raised in the room on maintenance and capital projects including the refurbishment of toll booths, the move to decarbonise the ferries in line with Cornwall Council net zero targets, and a plan to fireproof the bridge; all discretionary projects, suggested Cornwall councillor Cllr Colin Martin, that didn’t need to be brought forward at the current time.
Scott Slavin, vice chair of Tamar Toll Action Group queried the Tamar Crossings’ level of debt, saying: “Over the last 20 or so years, the debt has ballooned from zero to around £45m. This is a figure that is now so large, it’s taking approximately one third of our toll revenue to service.
“Is it therefore traffic volume and inflation that is to blame for the shortfall in the income or is it in fact the excessive borrowing to fund projects that has left us, the people, in this predicament?”
Geraldine Baker, strategic finance officer for the crossings since 2018, faced questions on the debt.
She said it was not unusual for this type of business which have high infrastructure costs. There are no plans to stop borrowing in the future, she added, as they needed to secure their assets.
In a statement read to the room, Anna Gelderd MP, who couldn’t attend on the day, asked the inspector to consider the financial burden on residents and businesses: “The fact remains it’s South East Cornwall residents who rely most heavily on the bridge and ferry and therefore shoulder the greatest proportion of the toll costs.”
The Transport Secretary is due to make a decision on whether tolls must increase by December. The increase of £2.60 to £3 for vehicles using the Tamar Bridge (with the current 50 per cent discount for Tamar Tag holders) was to have come in in November, but has been put on hold by the inquiry.