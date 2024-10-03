An MP’s survey has received more than 600 responses within one week of its launch.
The survey which runs until Friday, October 4, comes ahead of the upcoming public inquiry on the proposed toll increases on the Tamar crossings on October 15.
Anna Gelderd, Labour MP for South East Cornwall, is gathering vital feedback from local residents and businesses.
She says the responses reflect the deep concern across the constituency, and she is eager for people's thoughts, suggestions, and experiences so that those who rely on the transport link can have their voices heard.
The MP said: “The Tamar Bridge and Torpoint Ferry services are lifelines for many in South East Cornwall.
“I have been working to improve transport issues within our communities since day one and I want to ensure your voice is heard during the inquiry.
“That’s why I’m urging everyone to spare a few minutes to complete my survey so that I can present your views during the inquiry.”
The key issues addressed in the survey include the frequency and reasons for using the Tamar Bridge and Torpoint Ferry; personal, business and financial impacts of the proposed toll increases, and the public’s understanding of the reasoning behind the proposed toll increases.
The newly elected MP for South East Cornwall says she is committed to presenting evidence to the inquiry, giving a strong voice to her residents and working towards the longer-term goal of making the Tamar Bridge and Torpoint Ferry toll-free.
Since her election, Anna Gelderd MP has stated that she does not want Torpoint Ferry services to be impacted or reduced, nor does she want to see tolls increased.
The campaign group Tamar Toll Action Group (TTAG) will be holding a short protest march and demonstration ahead of the public inquiry being held at the Copthorne Hotel in Plymouth from October 15 starting at 10am.
They are encouraging people to travel by train, meeting outside Plymouth train station to leave at 9am to march to the hotel, arriving at 9.10am.
They say there is “no intent to cause any disruption” nor is any form of militant behaviour intended or expected. “We ask that all participants respect this” they conclude. People anticipating on taking part in the march are being asked to register their attendance via the TTAG Facebook page.
The group has submitted over 198 pages of evidence to the inspector ahead of the inquiry which has been called following public objections to a toll increase were raised with the Secretary of State.
Anna Gelderd MP’s survey can be found at https://forms.gle/PCEMKYdhVV2V13io7.
The deadline for responses is Friday 4th October 2024. All responses will remain anonymous and confidential. Any experiences used as evidence during the inquiry will be shared on a non-attributable basis.