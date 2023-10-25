Stephen Earp said in a social media post: “I thank all of my past and current customers and wonderful staff who have helped me build up the fantastic reputation of the Royal Oak. I am happy to bow out gracefully and wish the new tenant all the best.”
Mr Earp, who has leased the Royal Oak for 17 years, added: “We have a fantastic number of locals who support the pub all year round, some every day and some weekly. We also have a a tremendous number of visitors who travel far and wide to use the pub.”
He leased the pub from its owner Burrator Parish Council and disagreed with the council’s aim of opening until 10pm each evening, describing the idea as ‘business suicide’. He says there is not enough trade for this to be profitable, especially in the current cost of living crisis, and that is the main reason why he decided not to apply for the new lease.
A statement from Burrator Parish Council says: “Mr Earp has been our successful tenant at the Royal Oak Inn for 17 years. So much so that Burrator Parish Council had granted him a guaranteed extension of his lease for another six years until 2029 – with NO changes to his conditions or opening hours.”
The council added: “Several weeks on, the parish council decided it had no choice but to advertise for a new tenant publican. We began this process in August. Only at this time did we start the debate about the pubs opening hours being kept to a consistent period in the evenings.
“Mr Earp then asked to be reconsidered as a candidate for the new lease which would start in November. The parish council agreed and asked him to join the interview process which he did.
A short time later, at the last minute, he decided to withdraw from the process.
“Throughout the recent years of Covid lockdowns the council gave unconditional support to Mr Earp and provided rent relief and facilitated extra outside seating to help him trade, while he was still able to access the relevant government grants. Additionally, a rent review that was due in 2020 was put on hold to assist the tenant as it was appreciated the hospitality industry was going through a difficult time.
“At the present time a new tenant has been selected and Mr Earp’s old lease has ended. There will be a trading gap between the time of Mr Earp’s departure and the installation of the new publican. The parish council will use this time to see that the Royal Oak Inn, a Listed Building, receives any decorating and maintenance that is required.
“It is hoped to keep this temporary closure to a minimum while work goes on and the new tenant sets up for business. We wish both Mr Earp and our new publican, yet to be announced, every success for the future.”