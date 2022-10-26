£1320 raised for child loss charity

So far the project has raised £8443 for the charity. (Submitted )
THE RECYCLING for Charity project that encourages recycling and raises money for charity has just added £1320 to money raised for Kicks Count, a charity that is helping to reduce still-births by educating mum’s to be about the importance of their baby’s kicks.
The recycling project sends items to TerraCycle such as crisp packets, biscuit wrappers, toothpaste tubes, disposable gloves, and much more in exchange for points and every 6 months the points can be redeemed direct to Kicks Count, the nominated charity. This brings the total raised since 2019 to £8443.
