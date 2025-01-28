Police and Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez has set out plans to expand the Street Focus approach piloted in Torquay.
The additional money comes from a decision to increase council tax on second homes by 100 per cent from April 2025, made by Devon and Cornwall councils.
The Commissioner is also proposing a 4.99 per cent increase on the police precept – the element of council tax which part funds policing. Currently Band D households in Devon and Cornwall pay £27.45 a month over ten months. This will rise to £28.82.
The budget will be considered by the Devon and Cornwall Police and Crime Panel tomorrow, Friday, January 31 at 10.30am. The meeting at Council House, Plymouth, is open to the public and streamed online.