Local wildlife police officers have launched ‘Operation Easter’ as they warn that between now and late May, rural areas are at risk of being raided for eggs and chicks for illegal trade.
PC Lee Skinner, from the local police rural affairs team, said: “If you know of anyone illegally taking eggs or chicks from the wild, call 101 and quote OP Easter. If the incident is ongoing it may be appropriate to call 999.
“If safe to do so, get a description of any suspects, vehicle registration details or evidence that will help us progress an investigation. Let’s work together to stop illegal egg and chick theft.”