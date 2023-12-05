CALSTOCK residents were upset to see that a protected oak tree in the village was felled last month.
The tree situated at Okeltor Level Crossing which has a Tree Preservation Order (TPO) in place was cut down by Network Rail to improve safety, much to the dismay of residents and with added confusion after a planning application to remove the tree was withdrawn.
In September a planning application (PA23/07914) was submitted to Cornwall Council planning for works to trees subject to a Tree Preservation Order (TPO), works include full removal of three trees to allow safe widening of road on level crossing. This application was then withdrawn in October and one of the trees was felled last month and some residents expressed that they were unhappy with the removal of the protected tree.
One Calstock resident Ken Finn said: “At some point it was decided they would put in a passing place. So they got the idea they would cut into the bank and remove three oak trees.
“I went on the planning application to make my comments and at that point the application to remove the trees had been withdrawn.
“They are protected trees and they should respect that.
“I think it’s been done more for convenience rather than safety.
“We need to be considering these things much more carefully.
“We need to protect trees as much as we can.”
A Cornwall Council spokesperson provided the following response: “The application was made on behalf of Network Rail as part of work to improve safety and visibility at the level crossing.
“Statutory Undertakers – such as Network Rail – are exempt from requiring planning approval when carrying out work to trees on their land in the interests of safety. As a result, the application was withdrawn.”
For information or to view planning applications in the area visit: https://planning.cornwall.gov.uk/online-applications/