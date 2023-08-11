Tavistock Squash Club were treated to an amazing evening of squash from two of England’s best squash players, writes Steve Mooney.
Jasmine Hutton, who is ranked 23 in the world, and Charlie Lee, who is ranked 46 in the world, played and coached the adult and junior members of Tavistock Squash Club.
The evening comprised of an adult group coaching session led by both Jazz and Charlie. This was then followed by a ‘Play the Pro’ session, where the members did their best to win some points off the two squash professionals.
Both Jazz and Charlie then played an exhibition which culminated in a question-and-answer session. The evening was a great success, enjoyed by everyone involved.
Our thanks go to the following companies who sponsored the exhibition evening – Weston Building Company, Zoom Mail, Jewson’s and J and R Food Services.
If you would like to play squash, there are various ‘Have a Go’ sessions for individuals and families to try. We also run junior sessions every Saturday morning.
l After a long squash season, the first-team from Tavistock missed out on being crowned Plymouth Company’s League champions by just four points.
Throughout the season it was always nip and tuck between Tavistock and The Devonshire Club with the lead constantly changing.
The final game of the season resulted in a winner-takes-all scenario where Tavistock were at home to the Devonshire first-team, with Tavistock needing to win to take the league title.
The match started off well with Steve Mooney winning 3-1 at string number five. The match was levelled as Will Westlake lost at number four, 3-2 in an extremely hard-fought match. Tavistock also lost at strings two and three before they pulled one match back at the number one string.
This meant that Devonshire were crowned champions for the second successive year, with Tavistock just missing out by four points.
l Tavistock Squash Club organised its junior club championships for the first time since COVID.
Each age group was fiercely contested with several tight matches witnessed in all the age groups.
The girls’ under-17 and under-19 club championship was won by the ever-improving Evie Baker, who beat Sam Beckett in both finals.
Kieran Savage beat Andrei Catrina in the boys’ under-19 age group in a hard-fought match where Kieran won three games to love.
Andrei was successful at the boys’ under-17 age group where he overcame a spirited Charlie Hambly.
