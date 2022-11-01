Princetown food hub for struggling families
A NEW food service for those struggling with the cost of living was due to be launched in Princetown yesterday (Wednesday).
Feeding Devon Limited Liability Partnership, LP, a not for profit organisation, is setting up the expanded Princetown Food Hub in the form of an affordable food club at the Methodist Chapel Hall, on Wednesdays from 11am to 12pm, where all are welcome and free hot drinks and snacks are provided.
Rachel Harrison-French, project manager of Feeding Devon, said: ‘The food hub is meeting the cost of living crisis by extending its membership to anyone who needs help to stretch the weekly food budget or is having to choose between ‘heat or eat’. We anticipate that members will save approximately 50% on the cost of food.’
She added: ‘We welcome anyone to come along to the chapel and fill a bag for a membership fee of £5 per week (or £10 for two bags for families.) Members will be able to choose from a range of produce including fresh fruit and veg, dairy, meat and plant-based products and a selection of store cupboard essentials.’
The organisation has purchased a chiller van with a grant from the charity Feeding Britain to transport food across local food hubs and to distribute surplus food to community fridges across South and West-Devon.
Feeding Devon is a network of more than 30 organisations, including food banks, food charities, community groups and voluntary organisations, committed to ending hunger locally. The aim is to improve food crisis support, ensuring no child goes hungry - to avoid the need to choose between eating or heating. It is also supporting those in extreme need: Princetown residents in food crisis are encouraged to contact Princetown Food Hub at [email protected] or message via the Facebook page
