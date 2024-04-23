Beer producers Dartmoor Brewery has covered its roof in Princetown with solar panels in a bid to reduce its carbon footprint.
The leading South West producer of traditional ales has taken a big towards carbon neutral brewing with a solar energy installation at the brewery premises.
With the distinction of being England’s highest brewery high up on Dartmoor, the operation produces the famousl Jail Ale..
Clean Earth Energy provided the solar installation, which delivers up to 100 kilowatts of clean energy - nearly 50% of the brewery’s electricity requirement.
Brewery MD Ian Cobham said: “Operating here in the heart of the beautiful Dartmoor National Park, we are acutely aware of our responsibility for keeping our carbon footprint to a minimum. Our new solar installation is an important next step in our path towards carbon neutrality, and harnessing clean solar energy using the latest PV technology will dramatically reduce our use of electricity from the grid.”