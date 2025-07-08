Old paint can now be taken in and reused at most recycling centres in Devon under the Community Repaint scheme.
Community RePaint is a UK-wide initiative that makes paint available to others; all they have to do is collect it.
The scheme is available at every Devon’s Household Waste Recycling Centres (HWRC) except for Torrington. This includes Crowndale Recycling Centre in Tavistock and Okehampton Recycling Centre.
The scheme in Devon has only been running for a short time but it has already proved a huge hit – in June alone, Devon recycling centres redistributed 1,756 litres of paint to members of the public.
It’s a simple, effective way to reduce waste, to support sustainability, and help local residents, charities and community groups access affordable decorating materials.
