A PRIDE event is coming to Calstock for the first time this year, taking place on the evening of Saturday, June 17, at the village hall.
The event is set to include a march around the village from 6.30pm, the hall will then open at 7.30pm followed by a drag lip-sync race at 8pm, with a DJ playing until midnight. There will also be a bar and a raffle, with food and refreshments served by Calamity Kitchen and mobile pizza truck Lil Pizza Heaven.
Gilly Champion, one of the event’s organisers, said: ‘Four of us were in the club one night recently speaking about putting on an event like this, we really enjoy a good party and celebration in the village! As this will be the first one we’re going for, a bit of a low-key effect to test the water, but everyone is thrilled. We’re a diverse village and everyone is supportive. All are welcome to this event, it’s not just for people in the village, of course, it’s all about inclusion.’
The opening procession will be weather-dependent and organisers are currently trying to secure use of the May Revels giant; it will follow a similar route to this procession — under the viaduct, around the village, past the social club and onto the green.
Organisers are looking for a total of ten performers to lip-sync to verse and chorus, with some acts having already expressed interest and signed up.
Gilly added: ‘There’s no specific dress code for the evening (other than for the men doing drag) but we’d love to see lots of colour and rainbows. We hope everyone joins in the fun!’
For more information on the evening or if you would like to perform, see the Facebook group PrideInCalstock where you can speak to organisers using the following web link: https://shorturl.at/KQU23