Last week the team at Delaware Pre-School said farewell to their colleague, Nicola Dore. Nicola is leaving after 28 years working at the Gunnislake pre-school.
The team described Nicola as a very familiar face among the local community having grown up and worked with many generations of families in the area.
Holly Anderson-Stacey, the pre-school manager, said: ‘Not only has Nicola always been hardworking, dependable, trustworthy and loyal, she has been a like a second mum to all our little people.
‘Nicola will be sorely missed and we wish her all the very best for the future.’