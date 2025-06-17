A charity is appealing for information after thieves stole five powerboat engines from boats moored at a reservoir in West Devon.
The engines were stolen from Roadford Lake Activity Centre, near Broadwoodwidger, overnight on Sunday, June 8.
South West Lakes Trust staff discovered the theft early on Monday morning during routine checks. The crime has had an immediate impact on planned activities at the lake, with several school and community sessions disrupted as a result.
The incident follows a similar theft in August 2024, when nine outboard engines were stolen from another South West Lakes Trust site, Wimbleball Lake on Exmoor.
The two incidents raise serious concerns about the targeting of charitable organisations providing public access to outdoor recreation.
South West Lakes Trust’s head of activities Matt Lennox, said: “We are deeply disappointed by this theft. These engines are vital to the safe running of our watersports programmes, many of which support young people, schools and community groups.
“To be targeted in this way again, especially just as we head into our busiest season, is very frustrating and upsetting for our team.”
The charity is urging anyone who may have seen suspicious activity around Roadford Lake on the night of Sunday, June 8, or who may have information that could assist the investigation, to contact police quoting crime reference number 50250145628.
The trust is also asking marine businesses, boat owners, and members of the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious offers of outboard motors for sale.
Anyone with information can contact Devon and Cornwall Police on 101, or report online at www.devon-cornwall.police.uk/
