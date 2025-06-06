UPDATE: An Openreach spokesperson has just confirmed that the internet and telephone access has been restored to Walkhampton.
A spokesperson said: “The cab is now reconnected to the mains power and everything should be back in service. Again, if customers are experiencing issues, it’s best for them to contact their service provider.”
The end of a power outage affecting Walkhampton internet and telecoms connections looks in sight.
A single Openreach cabinet that serves the entire village was hit by a car on Thursday, May 29 leaving the village with no internet or telephone access.
Despite power being restored late yesterday evening, Thursday, June 5, the service was down again by 3am with some service providers advising customers the service wouldn’t be reinstated until June 27, almost a month later.
Now it seems power will be restored later today, Friday, June 6.
A spokesperson for Openreach said: “The repairs are complex and time-consuming, replacing the cabinet frame, electronics, and connecting fibre and copper cables all need different specialist teams.
“Cabinets are mains powered, so we must wait for the electricity supplier to switch off and isolate the damaged cabinet, so our engineers can work safely.
“National Grid is due on site this afternoon (Friday) to restore the power supply. If customers have compensation queries, they'll need to get in touch with their service provider.”
