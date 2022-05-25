Portreeve embarks on second year at helm

Mayor and portreeve of Callington Mike Tagg with his wife, mayoress Shes Tagg, left, and deputy mayor and portreeve Cllr Suzan Tolman after being re-elected on Tuesday last week.

Callington mayor and portreeve Mike Tagg has been re-elected for a second year at the helm of the town council.

At Callington Town Council’s Annual Parish Meeting on Tuesday last week, the council unanimously voted to re-elect Cllr Tagg after he was proposed by sitting deputy mayor Cllr Suzan Tolman.

Cllr Tolman herself was then elected for a second year as deputy. She was proposed by Cllr Tagg and voted in a secret ballot by her fellow councillors. Also in the running were Cllr Tony Stentiford, proposed by Cllr Tolman, and Cllr Maria Coakley, proposed by herself. Cllr Steniford was proposed by Cllr Andrew Long as town cryer for another year, a role he duly acccepted.

Before being re-elected, Cllr Tagg gave a round up of his last year as mayor and portreeve and presented thank-you bouquets to the town clerk, assistant town clerk, responsible finance officer and bookings officer as well as deputy portreeve Suzan Tolman and his wife, mayoress Shes Tagg. He also presented vouchers for the Snack Stop in Callington to the works staff at Callington Town Hall.

Cllr Tagg, a retired Royal Marines troop sergent, gave a speech to a hall close to full. He outlined the work of town council over the past year, outlining thrifty drawing on reserves and grants with, as he said in what was the catchphrase of his speech, ‘nothing added to the town council element of the precept’ to do so.

‘This year Callington and Kelly Bray have had a cheerful and a very competent council,’ he said. ‘Don’t just take my for for it, let’s run through some facts and figures, all of which can be proven!’