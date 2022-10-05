Popular play group to expand
Carers of children under school age are invited to a free service run by West Dartmoor Mission Community.
Poppins Playgroup in Yelverton is so popular it is planned to expand opening times after October half-term. The group runs every Wednesday (except school holidays) currently between 9.15am to 10.45am at Yelverton Church Hall next to St Paul’s Church.
A spokesman said: ‘Poppins is a lifeline for carers for carers who want their children to have a wide variety of stimulation and to socialise with other children. It’s relaxed and friendly. Booking is not needed, just turn up on the day.’ Donations for refreshments are voluntary.
