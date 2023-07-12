ORGANISERS of a Tamar Valley motorbike show are gearing up for the first show in three years after a break due to the pandemic.
The Calstock Bike Show, a popular event that has been running in the village since 2000 will be returning next month.
From stalls and an impressive display of bikes to a variety of live bands and camping, there will be something for everyone at this year’s show.
There will be 12 judging categories at the bike show including ‘Best Engineering’, ‘Best British’ and ‘Best Japanese’ among others and there will be a prize giving ceremony with prizes made by a local firm.
The well-attended event sees bike enthusiasts from across the country travel down to the picturesque Tamar Valley.
The show was running annually up until 2019 and organisers are looking forward to seeing its return.
Ivan Prince, one of the organisers said: “Up until 2019, we were doing really well. We had around 1,500 people attending.
“This year we’ve managed to get it back on.
“The feedback we’ve received so far has been positive and we think it’s going to be well-attended this year. We’re hoping for around 600 people but if we get more, that would be fantastic.
“We just want people to enjoy themselves.”
The Bike Show will be taking place from Thursday August 3 until Sunday August 6.
This year there will be live music all weekend in the social club, the village hall and the Tamar Inn pub.
Also all the money raised from the event will go back into the community.
For more information visit the Calstock Bike Show Facebook Page.