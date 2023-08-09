POP Up Play Village is bringing a one-off We’re Going On a Bear Hunt themed special to Callington next month.
Taking place at the First Callington Scout Hut on New Road on Thursday, September 14 from 10.30am to 11.45am, the pop up play village is targeted at children up to the age of eight and aims to provide learning opportunities for them to acquire new skills whislt having fun in a stimulating environment.
View the Facebook event at: https://shorturl.at/hkoAX or visit the Pop Up Play Village website at: https://popupplayvillage.co.uk for more information.