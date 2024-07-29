Police are asking witnesses to come forward to a serious crash on the road between Mary Tavy and Lydford yesterday (Sunday) evening which closed the road all night and injured four people in the vehicles.
Police investigating a road traffic collision on the A386 at about 7.15pm are asking for anyone who saw it or who has dash cam video footage to contact them.
Officers were called to reports of a collision involving a white Citroen Dispatch van and a grey and black Renault Captur when two women aged 29 and 58, both in the Renault, were seriously injured.
A second female passenger in the same car sustained minor injuries, as did the male driver of the Citroen. All were taken to hospital for treatment.
The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the scene and reopened at about 7.40am today.
Any witnesses and anyone with any information or dashcam footage that could help with enquiries, are asked to contact police via website here or by calling 101 quoting reference 50240188534.
"A spokesperson for the South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT) said: "We were called at 8.09pm on Sunday to an incident near Mary Tavy. We sent two double-crewed land ambulances, an operations officer and an air ambulance to the scene and conveyed two patients by land ambulances to Derriford Hospital."