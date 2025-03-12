NEW measures to tackle alcohol related trouble in Okehampton and Tavistock have been welcomed by police.
West Devon Borough Council has agreed to a public spaces protection order (PSPO) designed to prevent problems from excessive drinking in public spaces in the two towns.
West Devon Police had requested the existing area covered by a PSPO in Tavistock’s Meadows park be extended to the whole of the town in order to tackle the displacement of drink-related and other nuisance behaviour to the nearby centre where the order did not apply.
Sergeant Tom Ottley said: “I would like to thank our partners in Dartmoor Community Safety Partnership, Tavistock Town Council, Okehampton Town Council and West Devon Borough Council on the implementation of this PSPO which is the culmination of 18 months of working together.
“This is a positive step for both Tavistock and Okehampton areas in providing our officers and staff a powerful tool to tackle anti-social behaviour and prevent these behaviours escalating into crime being committed in our communities. The comprehensive cover agreed by the local authority will benefit the communities as a whole in residential areas, the town centres around businesses and our night-time economy.
“I would also like to urge the public to sign up for Devon and Cornwall Alert which allows them to receive free crime prevention advice and other incident updates from Devon & Cornwall Police. Messages can be received via email or text message. You can visit the DC Alert website to find out more.”
The order would not ban anyone enjoying alcohol sensibly without causing any issues.
The PSPO is an extra tool that gives the police, or a council-authorised officer, powers to help reduce specific anti-social behaviours.
Anyone displaying antisocial behaviour in a PSPO area and does not stop the when asked by police, they could be fined or taken to court.