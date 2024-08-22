Police officers have started using electric bikes on patrol in Devon and Cornwall.
The force has rolled them out across the two counties, with 39 e-bikes now in use in Camborne, Plymouth, Penzance, Exeter, Bodmin, Cullompton, Falmouth, Truro, Launceston, Hayle and Helston.
“The electric bikes initiative is boosting the ability of our neighbourhood teams to engage with and be visible in their communities, whilst allowing them to be in places that do not always have a police presence,” Superintendent Ian Thompson said.
“In turn, this is taking the pressure off our vehicle fleet and allowing us to be less reliant on cars and reduce our carbon footprint.
“The feedback from officers is extremely positive, who realise the benefits of faster, quieter patrols and the wellbeing benefits of being active and outside.”
Devon and Cornwall Police wants to expand its e-bike fleet and hopes all its neighbourhood teams will use them in future.