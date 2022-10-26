Police speak to Gunni locals

The event provided a space for local residents to speak about crime concerns in the area and provided information and signposting about ways to report crime. There are multiple ways to report a crime including: calling 999 in an emergency, calling 101 in a non-emergency, emailing 101, reporting online via the police website and using a webchat service that includes wait times. Callington Police are encouraging people to report crimes using one of the available options so the team are aware of arising issues. The team have concerns about people posting on Facebook rather than contacting the police.