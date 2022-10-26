Police speak to Gunni locals
Subscribe newsletter
CALLINGTON Police team PCSO Jo Addems and PC Jess Floyd held a ‘Have you say’ event at the weekend to allow the community to see their local team and voice any concerns.
The team were in Gunnislake Hall on Saturday (October 29) between 1.30pm-3pm.
Around nine local residents turned up and the police would like to encourage others to turn up to these events.
‘It’s nice for people to see the local team face-to-face and to have a set date and time that people can come along’, said Jess.
‘The main issues have been speeding through the village and levels of traffic.’
The event provided a space for local residents to speak about crime concerns in the area and provided information and signposting about ways to report crime. There are multiple ways to report a crime including: calling 999 in an emergency, calling 101 in a non-emergency, emailing 101, reporting online via the police website and using a webchat service that includes wait times. Callington Police are encouraging people to report crimes using one of the available options so the team are aware of arising issues. The team have concerns about people posting on Facebook rather than contacting the police.
‘We try and monitor the Facebook pages’, said Jess.
Jo echoed Jess’ concerns and said: ‘It is a concern the people go to Facebook. It increases fear of crime. There are so many ways to contact the police and we encourage people to report.
For more information visit: www.devon-cornwall.police.uk/
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |