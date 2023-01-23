POLICE patrolled ‘anti-social behaviour hotspots’ in Newton Abbot today, Monday.
At the start of Neighbourhood Policing Week the town’s police raised awareness of their patrols on their Facebook page.
They said: ‘Earlier today PCSO Mccaffery patrolled known anti-social behaviour (ASB) hot spots in the town centre including Courtenay Park and underneath the multi storey.
‘We often get reports of ASB in these areas including drug use and anti social driving.
‘We will continue to conduct high visibility patrols and anyone causing issues will be dealt with robustly.
#NeighbourhoodPolicingWeek
When a member of the public asked the police why they didn’t patrol these places on a daily basis rather than during this week, the local police replied: ‘We do patrol these places on a daily basis, as this week is a National campaign to highlight neighbourhood policing we are publishing more than usual about what we are getting up to.’
The town’s Police Advocate, Cllr Mike Joyce, adds: ‘Thank you to the two officers who joined the Speedwatch operatives this morning.
‘They all do an amazing job it is just we expect them to be everywhere at once. Thank you one and all.’