POLICE are urging residents in Mid, South and East Devon to keep their doors, windows and cars locked after a string of burglaries and vehicle thefts.
Several recent incidents have seen thieves get into houses through unlocked doors and windows and taking keys before making off in vehicles belonging to the homeowner, the force said.
On some occasions, the vehicles have been found abandoned somewhere else.
Investigating officers have arrested and charged numerous suspects.
Devon and Cornwall Police is advising people to ensure vehicles are left locked, not to leave anything inside and to make sure there is lots of light so your car can be seen by anyone approaching it.
The force added that people should lock up their homes securely and set their alarm systems, ensure that car keys are stored away from doors and windows, and report suspicious behaviour and number plates.
Devon and Cornwall Police Sector Inspector for East and Mid Devon David Turner said: “Our officers have been working hard to tackle burglaries and vehicle thefts in our communities.
“We have already brought several suspects before the courts for this type of offending.
“We will continue to pursue individuals who willingly enter the homes of others and take items that do not belong to them and bring them to justice.
“But residents can also play a part in reducing this offending by following [our] advice.
“You can report a crime via 101 or our website, and if you see a crime taking place call 999.”