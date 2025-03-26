Okehampton police have opened a criminal investigation after a recent string of thefts in the north east area of Okehampton.
In a statement posted to the Okehampton Police Facebook page on Tuesday, March 25, the force appealed for anyone with CCTV or ‘ring doorbell’ footage that may have captured suspicious activity to get in touch.
The string of thefts and attempted thefts took place on the new Redrow, David Wilson and Barratt estates area of town.
If you have footage or have been a victim of theft or attempted theft, get in contact with police by emailing [email protected].