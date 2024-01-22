POLICE investigating a report of criminal damage at Drakewalls have released video footage of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.
A spokesperson from Devon and Cornwall Police said: "It is believed to have happened on the morning of Thursday, November 30 on the A390 at Drakewalls.
"Police received reports of criminal damage to a road safety camera.
"Officers investigating the incident would like to identify the man pictured in the footage as they believe he may be able to assist with their enquiries."
Call police with information on 101, or via their website here, quoting reference number 50230314254.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling freephone 0800 555111.