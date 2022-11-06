Police dog tracks youth to his front door after roof incident at Tavistock College
Subscribe newsletter
A police dog tracked down a youth to his front door after teenagers were found climbing on the roof of Tavistock College last Thursday night.
After local officers were called to teenagers on the roof of the college they saw one of the male youths had got down and run off leaving one other male on the roof. Officers made the decision to make a tactical withdrawal to allow the teen to escape without injury.
A short time later police dog Nero based in Plymouth was on scene and picked up the trail leading officers straight to the youth’s front door. He admitted being on the roof and gave the name of his friend.
Tavistock Police said: ‘We will be linking in with the college and issuing ASB letters to both boys and assessing opportunities to limit the chance of future problems.
‘Nero and his handler did an amazing job as would our drone team who were also aware should they have been needed.
‘Remember sometimes there is no hiding.’
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |