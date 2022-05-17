Police appeal to find missing Bude boy, 13

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of 13-year-old Ben Stone, who has been reported missing from the Bude area.

Ben was reported missing from an address in the Bude area at around 8.30pm on Friday 13 May.

He is described as a white male, of small build, with light brown hair and is 4ft 10in.

He may be wearing a wearing grey jogging bottoms, lilac Nike T shirt, Black Airforce trainers and an over the shoulder black Nike bag. He also has a grey hoody and a black hoody, so could be wearing either.

There have been confirmed sightings of Ben by police since Friday but the last one was on Monday evening and officers were unable to speak to him.