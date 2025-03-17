PROPOSALS for the development of the old Downs coach garage site in Mary Tavy will be outlined at the village’s upcoming annual parish meeting.
The meeting in the Coronation Hall on Thursday, April 3 gives members public to meet their local councillors and representatives of local organisations and ask questions.
Representatives from WAK Developments, who have purchased the old Downs coach garage site, will be outlining their ideas, ahead of a planning application to Dartmoor National Park.
Updates will also be given on a substantial programme of renovations to the Coronation Hall, the creation of a mini community museum in the Bal Lane phone box, the work of the village Speedwatch group and Mary Tavy’s nature project.
The meeting begins at 7pm. Refreshments will be available – all welcome.